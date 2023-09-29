Rock Sport Protection Product Market Set For 2.7% CAGR Growth By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global rock sport protection products market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 118 million in 2023 and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 2.7% to reach US$ 154 million by the end of 2033. Sales of the rock sport protection products market accounted for less than 1% share of the global sports accessories market at the end of 2023.

When it comes to recreational climbing, unfortunate injuries are most commonly due to loss of balance and falls. Therefore, protective helmets, gears, and other products are mandatory while climbing activities. Balance and safety are very important to balance the fun of rock climbing and also during its training. Rock sport protection sets and products, such as rock sports shoes, allow climbers to climb comfortably, safely, and easily.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



4 Forecast Highlights on Global Rock Sport Protection Products Market:

1- As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the climbing shoes product type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 35 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The climbing shoes product type segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to hold the same market share by the year 2022 end.

2- As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the franchised sports outlet segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 18 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the forecast period. The franchised sports outlet segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fifth of the revenue share of the sales channel segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022.

3- As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the individual buyer type segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 83 Mn in 2022. The individual buyer type segment is expected to lose some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the APEJ region in the individual buyer type segment.

Competitive landscape:

Manufacturers can modify items by using lighter materials for use as protection gear during rock sports. The comfort of the sportsperson or player is also crucial because they must wear these items until the activities are completed. Offering affordable and lightweight, protective gear that is pleasant for the player is a crucial sales strategy for makers of rock sport protection gear.

Numerous manufacturers and players have been involved in the production of rock sport protection products to provide maximum protection to the players while they are climbing the rock or playing the sport as a result of the increased risk of injury.

Some of the important market players operating in the field of rock sport protection products market are Bauerfeind AG, McDavid Inc, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., NIKE, Inc., Shock Doctor Inc., Decathlon S.A., Amer Sports Corporation, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. and Vista Outdoor Inc.

Recent Developments :



In September 2023, a collaboration between DoorDash and DICK'S Sporting Goods was announced in order to provide on-demand delivery from more than 700 locations in 47 states.

In July 2023, an enhanced, exclusive, non-binding Memorandum of Understanding between HITIQ and Shock Doctor was signed. A self-fit, moldable mouthguard incorporating HITIQ impact sensor technology will be developed as a consequence of this partnership. The professional and amateur sports markets will also benefit from this new product range. In June 2023, Mego Afek and Mueller Sports Medicine joined forces to provide athletes and consumers with therapy for better circulation and recuperation. The Mueller® Recovery Care® line's newest product is called REVIVETM.

Segmentation of Rock Sport Protection Products Industry Research:



By Product Type :



Helmet



Climbing Shoes



Belay Gloves



Nuts



Hexes



Camming Devices

Tricams

By Sales Channel :



Independent Sports Outlet



Franchised Sports Outlet



Modern Trade Channels



Direct to Customer Channel

Online Sales

By Buyer Type :



Individual

Institutional

By Region :



North Americas



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Rock Sport Protection Products include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Rock Sport Protection Products Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Rock Sport Protection Products market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Rock Sport Protection Products market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Rock Sport Protection Products market size?

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail:







