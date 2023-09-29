Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of 8.2% By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global for eggshell membrane market derivatives is projected to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2023 to 2033. As of 2023, the market is valued at US$ 1 billion and is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.2 billion by the conclusion of 2033.

Powdered eggshell membrane derivatives are expected to maintain their prominence, accounting for 40% of the overall demand. The appeal of eggshell membrane powder is further enhanced by its recognition as one of the most effective anti-aging substances, particularly in the personal care and cosmetics sectors.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



According to the report, demand for eggshell membranes has been massively influenced by growing research and development on the efficacy of these ingredients. The therapeutic benefits of Natural Eggshell Membrane (NEM®) to people suffering from stiffness, osteoarthritis, and pain have been prominently covered in health and science journals, inducing a higher level of awareness among stakeholders across a broad spectrum. The fact that (NEM®) is rich in collagen, hyaluronic acid, and chondroitin is influencing food & beverage manufacturers to incorporate this ingredient in their offerings.

The report opines that challenges associated with managing joint pain through nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can create opportunities for eggshell membrane derivative manufacturers. Eggshell membrane derivatives are devoid of some of the potent side effects associated with NSAIDs, which has fuelled their adoption in the nutraceuticals and food & beverage industry as a 'healthy' dietary supplement.

Novel applications of eggshell membranes are also creating new opportunities for manufacturers. The use of eggshell membranes in removing toxic hexavalent chromium from contaminated water can pave the way for development of a new industry.

The prospects of the eggshell membrane derivatives market have also been augmented by broader focus toward sustainability and environmental conservation. Growing use of eggshells has the potential to reduce the burden on landfills around the world. In the US alone, nearly 600,000 tons of eggshells are sent to landfills, whereas eggshell waste is estimated to be over a million tons in the EU – effective use of these membranes offer multipronged benefits.

Competitive landscape:

Customers are predicted to be at the center of industry growth, and major manufacturers of eggshell membrane derivatives are expected to monitor shifting market trends. Because increased product reach has been and will continue to be essential to improved sales performance, brands are participating in a variety of promotional events, internet marketing campaigns, and conferences.

Key players in the eggshell membrane derivatives market are forming strategic alliances with significant businesses engaged in the life sciences sector to develop new products while also paying attention to ongoing improvements in both novel and existing product prototypes.

For instance :

In February 2021, Health Canada approved Stratum Nutrition's NEM eggshell membrane, which helps provide relief from joint pain induced due to moderate-intensity aerobic exercise.

Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Industry Research Segmentation:

By Type :



Powdered

Concentrated Others

By Application :



Nutraceuticals

Food & Beverages

Pet Food

Cosmetics & Personal Care Others

By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Eggshell Membrane Derivatives include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Eggshell Membrane Derivatives market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Eggshell Membrane Derivatives market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Eggshell Membrane Derivatives market size?

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: