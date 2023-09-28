SCLP (Scallop), The First Regulated Neo-Banking Application, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list SCLP (Scallop) on 3rd October 2023, at 11:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the SCLP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 3rd October 2023, at 11:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







Scallop and its Ecosystem

Scallop is the world's first neo-banking application that allows retails and institutional users to access the benefits of decentralized ecosystems but with the convenience of traditional bank account.

Aiming at empowering cryptocurrency with more use cases, Scallop has been working on regulation and transparency. Moreover, Scallop has been employing the latest blockchain technology to create the foundation of a secure project with a global appeal.

Scallop has already launched a series of products within its ecosystem, including Scallop banking accounts, Scallop business accounts, Scallop card, Scallop pay, Scallop multi-currecy wallets, Scallop money transfer, Scallop exchange, Scallop Chain. This not only enables the layperson to use cryptocurrencies for daily transactions but also provides business entrepreneurs with productive solutions to connect their businesses to the digital currency domain. The fintech tools have the potential to become a trailblazing instrument for both companies and individuals who foresee digital assets having the same purchasing power and capabilities as traditional financial assets and want to take advantage of this accordingly.

Notably, Scallop operates within the provisions defined by the e-money licensing regulations for the UK&EU and is in accordance with the Electronic Money Regulations, 2011.

Utility of Scallop Token

Scallop token is a utility token based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. Its use cases includes, the native token of scallop chain, to earn discounts on Scallop APP, to become a node validator, to pay transaction fees, to pay monthly management fees, to pay institutional management fees, to pay bank transfer fees, to pay the loading & unloading fees, ATM fees, to pay token hosting fees, access to elite membership.

About CoinW

CoinW is a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that empowers everyone to define their own trading experience. Founded in 2017, the Top 10 crypto exchange rated by CoinMarketCap has been providing trading services to 9 million users worldwide. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About SCLP (Scallop)

Scallop is an innovative fintech decentralized ecosystem built to offer users a faster and more efficient way to securely manage crypto and fiat currencies in a single place. Scallop is a robust platform that combines decentralized financial services with banking features such as bank accounts, cards, remittance and much more – to promote the general usage of crypto in daily life. Scallop's mission is to bring digital assets into mainstream use and accelerate the transition to a more equitable and decentralized ecosystem. For more information, you can visit the official website , and social networks on Medium , Twitter , and Telegram .