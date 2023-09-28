Iraqi President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: The President of the Republic of Iraq HE Dr. Abdullatif Rashid on Thursday received the credentials of HE Sultan bin Mubarak Al Kubaisi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Iraq.

HE the Ambassador conveyed HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad AlThani's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HE the President of the Republic of Iraq, and further progress and prosperity to the government and people of the Republic of Iraq.

For his part, HE the President of the Republic of Iraq entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress and development.