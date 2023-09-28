Bahrain, Saudi Arabia Discussing Developing Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed Thursday developing relations at the bilateral and multilateral levels in the international arena.

This came during their co-chairing of the preparatory committee for the Saudi and Bahraini Coordination Council in Manama today, the Bahraini News Agency reported.

The BNA pointed out that the meeting began with Al-Zayani and Bin Farhan, who chairs the Political Coordination Committee between the two countries, reviewing the fraternal and robust relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Bin Farhan extended sincere condolences of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the leadership and people of Bahrain and the families of the members of the Bahraini forces participating in Operations Restoring Hope on the southern border of the Kingdom. (end)

