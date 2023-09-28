IMF Welcomes Ukraine's Law On E-Declaration Of Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Monetary Fund welcomes the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the law on the restoration of e-declaration during martial law with the proposals filed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

That's according to the IMF response to Ukrinform's enquiry.

"The asset declaration system in Ukraine is a critical anti-corruption tool that ensures transparency and accountability of public officials," said Gavin Gray, IMF Mission chief for Ukraine.

He noted that the Fund“welcomes the restoration of the obligation of public officials to submit asset declarations, including public access.”

According to the official, an effective implementation of the asset declaration system is "important to further promote public trust and help safeguard public funds, especially for reconstruction and recovery."

As reported by Ukrinform, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the restoration of electronic declaration

of assets by officials amid martial law on September 5. The adopted version included a provision allowing the registers of declarants to remain closed to the public for another year, leaving a possibility for officials to voluntarily submit an application to open their data for public access. The norm caused public discontent. A petition to President Volodymyr Zelensky with a call to veto the law gathered the required number of signatures in a record short period of time.

On September 12, President Zelensky vetoed the law and submitted to parliament his proposals to amend it. On September 20, the Verkhovna Rada supported the amendments, and on September 26, Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk signed off the law and forwarded it to the head of state for approval.