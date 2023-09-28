Zaluzhnyi Discusses AFU Priority Needs With General Cavoli

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi has discussed the situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States European Command, General Christopher Cavoli.

“A meaningful phone conversation with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States European Command, General Christopher Cavoli. I informed my colleague about the situation at the front in detail and the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The issue of strengthening our air defense capabilities remains a priority,” Zaluzhnyi said in a post on Telegram.

He thanked the partners for their help and active cooperation in liberating the Ukrainian territory from the Russian occupiers.

CinC Zaluzhnyi speaks with UK Chief od Defense Staff issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses

As earlier reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Britain's Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin discussed the situation on the battlefield and the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities.