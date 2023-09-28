Echo Celebrates A Century Of Scarves With Echo 100 Collaborative Design Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creators Left to Right: Laura Kolbe, Matteo Maresi, Daria Reina Chez Dede, Richard Haines, Bandana Tewari, Aaron Potts, Alexandra Grounds, and Roberto Bonanomi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Echo , the accessories design and manufacturing company, turns 100 on September 27, 2023. To mark this milestone anniversary, Echo is collaborating with 100 eminent and emerging creators from the worlds of fashion, art, design, architecture, photography, dance, sports, and music, all with the goal of donating a total of $1,000,000 to a variety of worthy causes.For the collaboration, entitled 'Echo 100 ', each of the 100 creators has designed a 35-inch silk square scarf. Each scarf is printed in a limited, numbered edition of 100 and will be sold on the Echonewyorkwebsite. To extend the '100' theme, Echo is donating $100 from each scarf sale to a non-profit organization chosen by the scarf's creator. The retail price is $195.00.“This project grew out of our passion for the silk scarf, the iconic accessory that launched Echo in 1923,” said Charlie Roberts, Echo's President and Chief Revenue Officer.“A quality-made scarf stands as a testament to creativity, craft, and individual style. Echo 100 celebrates these ideals in a way that gives back, fosters a sense of community, and highlights people who inspire us.”Echo partnered with Scott Schuman, known to the fashion and beauty world as The Sartorialist, to help curate the group of talented creators and shape the project's visual aesthetic. Bringing his discerning eye to the project, Schuman has also captured portraits of select creators to highlight the scarf as an expression of personal style.“I'm so proud to curate this project for Echo! First of all, Echo scarves are incredible - the quality is superior, the colors are vibrant, the prints are always inspiring,” said Scott Schuman.”I've photographed and become friends with some of the most chic and creative people around the world and they were so happy to participate in this project not only for the creative expression but also the joy of helping a charity they care about.”The project will launch in September 2023, with an initial offering of 10 scarves, showcasing a diverse group of creators. The roll-out will continue with themed drops, released regularly over the course of the following year.“Few businesses last for one hundred years, so for Echo to remain family-owned and operated, and a leader in our field, is a mark of enormous pride.” said Steven Roberts, CEO and Chief Product Officer of Echo.“This centennial is a thrilling celebration, as well as an opportunity for reflection and anticipation - we can't wait to dive into Echo's second century.”###For a full list of creators and images of scarves please contact Tracy Le Marquand at or Alexandra Bish atAbout Echo New YorkFounded by Edgar and Theresa Hyman on their wedding day in New York on September 27, 1923, Echo began its journey with a single scarf. Over the years, the brand has flourished, expanding its product range from scarves to include hats, gloves, beach and resort wear, and lifestyle products like decorative fabrics, bed linen, and loungewear.Today, Echo products are available globally at over 1,000 distribution points and through their flagship digital store, echonewyork.com.Echo's commitment to excellence extends beyond its own brand, as their licensing and private label divisions continue to create accessories for esteemed brands such as Ralph Lauren, Bloomingdale's, the Museum of Modern Art, Brooks Brothers, and Coach, among others.Remaining true to its roots, Echo remains a family-run, privately held company based in the heart of New York City. Currently managed by the fourth generation of leadership, Echo holds steadfast to its mission of celebrating craftsmanship, the vibrant spirit of its hometown, and the enduring allure of authentic style.

