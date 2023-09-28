Next Meeting Of World Prosecutors To Be Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation headed by Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran
Aliyev was on a business trip to London to participate in the 28th
annual conference and general meeting of the International
Association of Prosecutors, Azernews reports,
citing the prosecutor's office.
Speaking at the solemn flag ceremony of the Association, the
Prosecutor General officially accepted the flag of the organization
and invited the participants of the event to the 29th Conference of
World Prosecutors to be held in Baku in September 2024. Afterward,
a video showing national-cultural and historical monuments of
Azerbaijan, including Baku, was presented to the participants of
the event, and brochures and information booklets were
distributed.
During the visit, the Prosecutor General met with Max Hill, Head
of the Royal Prosecutor's Office of Great Britain. The necessity to
expand ties between Azerbaijani law enforcement bodies, and
cooperation in combating organized crime, especially illegal
migration, human trafficking, and drug trafficking was
discussed.
Kamran Aliyev expressed gratitude for the prosecution and
conviction of members of the radical religious group that attacked
the administrative building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in London on
4 August last year, as well as for close cooperation with the
Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office in this matter.
At the meeting of the Prosecutor General with the head of the
extradition department of the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom
Harj Dersi, the issue of transfer of persons accused of committing
a crime and put on the international wanted list was discussed, and
an agreement was reached on joint actions and close cooperation in
this field.
In addition, at the meeting with Singapore Prosecutor General
Lucien Wong, Kamran Aliyev gave detailed information to his
counterpart about the work done in the direction of a systematic
fight against corruption in Azerbaijan as a result of large-scale
reforms implemented by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Lucien Wong expressed gratitude for successful mutual
cooperation and inquired about the preparation of the Conference of
World Prosecutors to be held in Azerbaijan in 2024.
The Prosecutor General also held meetings with his colleagues
from the USA, Brazil, Austria, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine,
Mongolia, and other countries and informed them about the local
anti-terrorist activities carried out in the Garabagh economic
region of Azerbaijan.
A regular meeting of the special group of the Association's
Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Network chaired by Azerbaijan was held
within the framework of the conference. During the event, which was
attended by leading officials and other representatives of
prosecutor's offices of a number of countries as international
experts, international cooperation in the field of combating
corruption offenses, parallel financial investigations, and asset
recovery was held. The meeting was chaired by Isfandiyar Hajiyev,
Head of the Anti-Corruption Department of the Prosecutor General's
Office, and was honored with the Association's Award of Merit.
During the visit, members of the Azerbaijan team held business
meetings with colleagues from a number of countries and exchanged
ideas on prospects for cooperation.
The working trip of the delegation of the General Prosecutor's
Office to London was completed.
MENAFN28092023000195011045ID1107159243
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.