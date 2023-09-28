Basement Defender Unveils Innovative Sump Pump Solutions To Shield Homes From Storms And Floods

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

basement defender

Basement Defender's Sump Pump Monitor and Alarm System protects American basements from water damage during rainy seasons.

BURR RIDGE, ILLINIOIS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Storms and hurricanes can wreak havoc on homeowners, often leading to the nightmare scenario of flooded basements and damaged belongings. In light of these increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, Basement Defender is proud to offer a comprehensive range of sump pump solutions to safeguard basements from water intrusion during these challenging times.FeaturesThe Basement Defender system is a fully automated water management solution that monitors and controls basement water accumulation. When it detects a rise in water level, such as during floods and moisture penetration, it automatically activates the sump pump to redirect water outside the property, ensuring basements remain dry and safe from water damage.A key feature of the Basement Defender system is its innovative monitoring capabilities. Homeowners may access real-time data on their basement's water level, pump status, and overall performance through a user-friendly mobile app . In turn, they can stay informed and take immediate action during floods."Last weekend, we had three-and-a-half inches of rain within 24 hours...During heavy rain and continuous pump running, Basement Defender performed pretty much as expected," says Jim M . in his testimony about the system's performance. "The backup pump even engaged when the main pump couldn't keep up. The system reset successfully when things settled down."Basement flooding is a common problem, often leading to extensive property damage and costly repairs. In fact, industry data shows that 98% of basements in the United States suffer from water damage during their lifetimes. Luckily, Basement Defender lets homeowners rest assured that their sump pump is always working efficiently to keep their basements dry.About Basement DefenderBasement Defender is a leading provider of smart sump pump monitoring systems in the US. The company aims to provide reliable, easy-to-use solutions to give homeowners peace of mind and protect their valuable assetts during rainy seasons. Its experienced engineers are committed to customer satisfaction, positioning the company at the home protection industry's forefront.The Basement Defender system is available for delivery on the company's online shop. It's compatible with most sump pump setups and can easily be installed by professionals and homeowners alike.Visit Basement Defender for inquiries and more information.

