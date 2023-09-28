Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center To Host Uzun Hasan - Ruler Of Aghgoyunlu State Expo

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The
Heydar Aliyev Center will host the opening of another unique
exhibition - "Uzun Hasan - ruler of Aghgoyunlu State" on November
1, which will become an excursion into the history of Azerbaijan,
Trend reports.
This is the first exhibition dedicated to the ruler of
Aghgoyunlu State Uzun Hasan.
Through the exhibits of the exhibition, it will be
possible to learn about the history of the Aghgoyunlu State,
founded by the outstanding statesman and commander Uzun Hasan, and
about its role in the history of Azerbaijani statehood.
Visitors will have the opportunity to get acquainted
with many rare exhibits, including those stored in the Istanbul
Military Museum (Harbiye Military Museum and Cultural Site
Command), which have not yet been exported outside Türkiye. These
exhibits will be presented in Azerbaijan for the first time.
This year marks the 600th anniversary of the birth of
the founder of the Aghgoyunlu State, Uzun Hasan (1423–1478). The
sections of the exhibition "Uzun Hasan and the Aghgoyunlu State",
"Internal and Foreign Policy of the Aghgoyunlu State", "Culture and
Art in the Aghgoyunlu State", "Sara Khatun, the first female
diplomat in the history of Azerbaijan", "Despina Khatun," and
others will present information about Sultan Uzun Hasan, his
mother, Sara Khatun, who, as a result of diplomatic negotiations,
managed to prevent many wars. They will also be presented with
information about Uzun Hasan's wife, Despina Khatun, whose beauty
charmed everyone.
At the "Internal and Foreign Policy of the Aghgoyunlu
State" exhibition, visitors will get acquainted with the policy
pursued by Sultan Uzun Hasan and how he managed to turn the
Aghgoyunlu State from a small kingdom into a large empire.
In addition, the exhibition will also feature the
armor of Uzun Hasan, his son and successor, Yagub Beg, and the
weapons of Azerbaijani soldiers of the XV century. It will also be
possible to see replicas of Uzun Hasan's sword and dagger, stored
in a private collection and made according to the technologies of
the XV century, items of military equipment of archers of that
time.
Moreover, the "Culture and Art in the Aghgoyunlu
State" exhibition is given a special place. Here visitors will be
presented with photo materials reflecting the development of
culture, including architecture and art in Aghgoyunlu State and
copies of miniatures presented by the Topkapi Palace Museum. The
exhibition will feature exhibits from the Aghgoyunlu period from
the collections of the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan,
the Azerbaijan State Museum of Art, the Azerbaijan National Carpet
Museum, the Ganja State History and Ethnography Museum, and the
National Library of Azerbaijan.
Among the exhibits, visitors can see the official
clothes of the ruler of Aghgoyunlu State, created on the basis of
Tabriz miniatures from the 1470s–80s. Carpets with the image of a
rare Tabriz miniature of the 15th century were made especially for
the exhibition. The exhibition will feature coins belonging to the
Aghgoyunlu State, ceramic samples found during archaeological
excavations, and copper objects.
Some information related to the Aghgoyunlu State will
also be presented using multimedia and interactive tools. In
addition, with the help of an interactive map, visitors will get
acquainted with the borders of Aghgoyunlu State, trade routes that
passed through its territory, cities, and magnificent
structures.
A documentary film dedicated to Uzun Hasan will be
shown in the cinema hall.
The souvenir section of the exhibition will be one of
the places that will also attract the interest of visitors.
Souvenirs dedicated to Aghgoyunlu State, Uzun Hasan, and other
interesting samples will be presented here.
The Heydar Aliyev Center prepared the "Uzun Hasan,
ruler of Aghgoyunlu State" book in Azerbaijani and English.
The exhibition will last until January 17, 2024.
