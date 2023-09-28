In Mariupol Hospitals, Invaders Die From Lack Of Blood

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the hospitals of Mariupol, captured by the invaders, the Russian military are dying from lack of blood, none of the citizens donate it.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Mariupol... The hospital has a huge problem with blood. In fact, there is simply no blood, so the occupants are dying quickly and efficiently. Fortunately, Mariupol residents have already figured out who is constantly called to donate blood and there are no queues at the transfusion station. On the contrary. It's a pleasant emptiness," Andriushchenko wrote.

He also said that in Mariupol, the invaders continue to agitate citizens for contract military service.

Explosions heard in occupied, Mangush - advisor

"The search for new cannon fodder has begun with renewed energy. Even in the style of banal ads, the main thing is to have a lot of them," the mayor's adviser said.

As reported, Russia's aggression has caused one of the largest humanitarian disasters in Mariupol. The city is almost 90% destroyed as a result of enemy shelling. Residential buildings, hospitals, schools, kindergartens, etc. have been damaged and destroyed.

The invaders are destroying the houses they damaged in the city to hide the traces of their crimes.

Currently, more than 100 thousand people remain in the city.

Hospitals instop admitting sick civilians

The medical system of Russian-occupied Mariupol is practically inoperable, and, according to the underground, the death rate from natural causes is increasing in the city.

The invaders are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub for the Russian army.