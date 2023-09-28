Azerbaijan FM Meets With US Official Representative

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On 28 September, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
received US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for
European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim, Azernews reports, citing FM.
The meeting discussed the current situation in the region after
Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist activites, as well as issues of
humanitarian aid.
Previously, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
received Samantha Power, Special Representative of the US
President, Administrator of the US Agency for International
Development (USAID), Yuri Kim, Acting Assistant Secretary of State
for European and Eurasian Affairs, and Louis Bono, Senior Advisor
for Caucasus Negotiations at the US Department of State.
