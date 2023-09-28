Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Seniors On Rule Anniversary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received messages FROM National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun, His Highness the Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Among the senior and ranking officials and figures who expressed good wishes to His Highness the Amir on the national occasion was His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who wished His Highness wellbeing, praying that he may remain Kuwait's sagacious leader and mastermind of its development.

In return, His Highness the Amir sent letters to the good wishers, voicing identical wishes for them and the homeland. (end)

tam.rk









