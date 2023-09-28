Chess Fun For Beginners: Fritz For Xbox And Windows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ChessBase Brings Fritz to Xbox - Chess for Those Who Want More Than Just Gaming

HAMBURG, GERMANY, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ChessBase, the pioneer in chess software, introduces "Fritz - Don't call me ChessBot" for Xbox and Windows. But this isn't the complex professional program one might be expecting. "Fritz - Don't call me ChessBot" for Xbox and Windows is the ultimate beginner's chess program, designed specifically for those who just want to enjoy the game of chess.

Simple, Entertaining, and Educational

"Fritz - Don't call me ChessBot" isn't just another chess program; it's a personal chess coach. With its user-friendly interface, cheeky commentary, and it's AI assistance, one learns move by move to play a brilliant game against Fritz. Whether the user wants to play against Fritz himself or go online against other players, this program offers an entertaining and educational experience.

Features to Excite

AI-assisted guidance: Tips in text and audio format to play really good games and effortlessly improve.

Playful Commentary: Fritz accompanies the user with witty and insightful comments throughout each game.

Online Multiplayer: Thanks to integration with the Playchess chess server, the user can challenge other players anytime.

Tactics Training: The player can engage in continuous challenges and improve his skills with specialized tactical tasks.

Technical Details and Availability

"Fritz - Don't call me ChessBot" for Xbox is also available on Windows, providing a seamless gaming experience across both platforms.

System Requirements:

Minimum: PC Intel i3 or i5 or Ryzen 3, 4 GB RAM, current Windows 10 64-Bit, DirectX 12, DX12 Shader Model 6.0, Graphics card with 2 GB, Internet access.

Recommended: PC Intel i5 or i7 or Ryzen 5, 8 GB RAM, current Windows 11 64-Bit, DirectX 12, DX12 Shader Model 6.0, Graphics card with 4 GB, Internet access.

Languages:

Available in German, English, Spanish, Dutch, French, and Italian.

Price:

"Fritz - Don't call me ChessBot" for Xbox and Windows is available at a beginner-friendly price of € 19.99 (RRP) in the Microsoft AppStore and at specialized retailers.

