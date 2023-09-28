Kazakh Parliament Ratifies Further Control Over Flow Of Energy Resources To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 28. Deputies of
the Senate (upper house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan approved
the law on ratification of the intergovernmental agreement with
Uzbekistan on joint customs control when moving energy resources
across the Kazakh-Uzbek customs border, Trend reports.
The Law“On the Ratification of the Agreement between the
Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the
Republic of Uzbekistan on Joint Customs Control When Moving Energy
Resources Across the Kazakh-Uzbek Customs Border by Pipeline
Transport and Along Power Lines,", approved by the Senate Deputies,
determines the procedure and terms of customs control.
During the meeting, it was noted that ratification of the
agreement will contribute to increasing the efficiency of control
over energy resources and strengthening trade and economic
cooperation between countries.
An agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and
Uzbekistan on joint customs control when moving energy resources
across the border of the two countries by pipeline transport and
along power lines was signed on December 6, 2021, in Astana.
MENAFN28092023000187011040ID1107157529
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.