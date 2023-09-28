Invaders Hit Five Districts Of Kharkiv Region, Damaging Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, September 27, settlements in Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupyansk and Izium districts of Kharkiv region came under Russian fire.

“Civilian enterprise buildings were damaged as a result of artillery shelling of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district.

Russians struck the village of Cherneshchyna in Izium district with a guided aerial bomb. An open area was hit, there were no casualties.

The enemy hit the village of Kruhliakivka in Kupyansk district with a Grom E-1 missile, damaging an infrastructure facility.

As a result of a strike on Mala Shapkivka village in Kupyansk district, a gas pipeline and an outbuilding were damaged, and a fire broke out in an open area,” Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov posted on Facebook .

No civilian casualties were reported.

Over the past day, bomb technicians of the State Emergency Service inspected more than 3.1 ha of the territory of Kharkiv region and defused 118 explosive objects.

As reported, the enemy launched two missile strikes, 57 airstrikes, more than 50 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects across the country in past day. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were killed and wounded. Private residential buildings, a hospital, two enterprises and other infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

