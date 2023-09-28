Russians Attack Odesa Region With Kamikaze Drones - All Destroyed By Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on September 28, Russian invaders attacked the Odesa region with attack drones - there were no hits, no damage, and no casualties.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At night, Russian terrorists again attacked the Odesa region with attack drones. Our Air Defense Forces did an excellent job. No hits and no destructions. There are no casualties," he emphasized.

Enemy attacksregion with drones: port infrastructure damaged, civilians injured

According to Kiper, only a few small fires of dry grass were recorded as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed Shahed drones.

As reported, Ukrainian air defense shot down 34 of 44 Russian kamikaze drones at night on September 28.