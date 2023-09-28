Russians Attack Odesa Region With Kamikaze Drones - All Destroyed By Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on September 28, Russian invaders attacked the Odesa region with attack drones - there were no hits, no damage, and no casualties.
Oleh Kiper, the head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"At night, Russian terrorists again attacked the Odesa region with attack drones. Our Air Defense Forces did an excellent job. No hits and no destructions. There are no casualties," he emphasized.
Read also:
Enemy attacks Odesa
region with drones: port infrastructure damaged, civilians injured
According to Kiper, only a few small fires of dry grass were recorded as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed Shahed drones.
As reported, Ukrainian air defense shot down 34 of 44 Russian kamikaze drones at night on September 28.
MENAFN28092023000193011044ID1107156886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.