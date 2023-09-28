Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Emergency Situations Sends Another Special Vehicles To Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A fire that
broke out in a park of fuel tanks at a gas station near Khankendi
was quickly extinguished by the forces of the State Fire Service of
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) sent to the
area on September 26, 2023, Trend reports via the Presidential Administration of
Azerbaijan.
In order to carry out search-and-rescue and other necessary
security measures in the area in connection with the incident, on
September 27, another 10 special-purpose vehicles of the Ministry
of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and 50 personnel were sent
along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road.
Earlier on September 25, an explosion occurred at a gas station
near Khankendi.
As a result of the incident, there are dead and injured
people.
In this regard, in order to help the victims, an ambulance was
initially sent along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road with
anti-burn medical supplies, dressing materials, gloves, and
medicines (sprays, creams, painkillers, antibiotics, etc.) to treat
200 people.
