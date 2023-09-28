A1qa Named As A Goodfirms' 2023 Elite Software Testing Firm In The UK

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) September 27, 2023 9:02 am - a1qa's pursuit of software excellence through QA resonates with GoodFirms' rigorous evaluation, earning it a coveted spot in the UK.

a1qa has been celebrated as a top player in the UK's software testing arena by GoodFirms. This recognition is a testament to a1qa's dedication to upholding the highest standards in quality assurance.

GoodFirms, more than just a review and rating platform, is an industry benchmark that aids businesses in making informed decisions when seeking IT partners. Their methodology is comprehensive, encompassing a deep dive into a firm's technical prowess, market influence, client feedback, and overall contribution to the testing sphere. This meticulous process ensures that only the most deserving entities are spotlighted, making the list a trusted resource for businesses. It's this rigorous evaluation that has seen a1qa recognised for software testing excellence in the UK.

Alina Karachun, Account director at a1qa, shared her insights:

"Companies today strive to release innovative digital solutions that operate faultlessly to improve customer experience, ensure high retention rates, and outpace competitors. Need-driven quality assurance helps minimize business risks and eliminate software issues early in the SDLC.

Our recognition by GoodFirms is not just an honour but a validation of our commitment to ensuring businesses in the UK are equipped with flawless IT solutions."

Adding to its roster of accolades, a1qa was also acknowledged at the Global Sourcing Association (GSA) Professional Awards 2022 and clinched the Silver Winner position at the Industry Eagles Awards 2023 in Project of the year category.

About a1qa:

For over twenty years, a1qa has been operating in the QA industry. With a holistic suite of services and a team that embodies excellence, a1qa is a trusted QA ally to companies striving for perfection. Their dedication to quality is further underscored by certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 14001:2015.

