Manipur: Mob Burns Down BJP Office In Thoubal Amid Protest Over Killing Of Two Youths

mandal office of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Thoubal district in Manipur. The BJP office was targeted by a large group of protesters who vented their fury over the alleged kidnapping and killing of two students in the state, the India Today reported.The report said the agitated protesters also destroyed the office gate, shattered the windows, and damaged the windshield of a vehicle parked within the premises.Violent protests continued to rock Imphal for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Chief Minister N Biren Singh of quick action in dealing with the culprits responsible for kidnapping and killing the two youths.Meanwhile, government extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA by another six months in Manipur barring 19 police stations falling under the Imphal valley and an area that shares its boundary with neighbouring Assam.

Click here!Curfew was also re-imposed in two districts of East and West Imphal as the state government combatted violent protests which saw 65 demonstrators being injured over past two days.“Maximum punishment” for culpritsManipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday strongly denounced the alleged \"kidnapping and killing\" of two students, and vowed“maximum punishment” for culprits.

\"Since 1-1.5 months there has been no exchange of fire from either side, and peace is being restored. A sad incident took place, where a Meity girl and a boy were missing from July 3. We tried to trace them and finally handed over the case to CBI on August 28. A viral video surfaced yesterday where the bodies of the two missing youths were found,\" ANI reported Singh as saying.\"This is a sad incident, and it is highly condemnable that what the Kuki militants have done is the highest level of crime. Union Minister Amit Shah called me yesterday and ensured that he is sending a CBI team along with the Special Director. They have arrived here in the afternoon today. I want to promise to the people of Manipur that we will ensure the culprit is given maximum punishment,\" the chief minister addedA CBI team, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, reached Imphal today afternoon in a special flight to investigate the alleged \"kidnapping and killing\" of the two students, reported ANI. Upon their arrival at Imphal airport, the CBI team parried questions about the incident.The two youths had reportedly gone missing in Manipur on July 6.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.



