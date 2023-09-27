Over 50 Poisoned At Wedding In N. Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Sept 28 (NNN-NINA) – More than 50 people were poisoned at a wedding, in Iraq's northern province of Kirkuk last night, due to spoiled food, it was reported.

The provincial health chief, Ziyad Khalaf, was quoted as saying that, the incident occurred in the town of Hawija, west of Kirkuk, the capital city of the cognominal province.

Khalaf said, the cases of poisoning ranged from mild to moderate, and all the patients received the necessary medical treatment in hospital.

The incident came a day after a deadly fire ripped through a wedding hall, in a predominantly Christian town, in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, killing 114 people and injuring more than 200 others.– NNN-NINA