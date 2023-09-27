Çatalhöyük Konya's Unearthed 11 Millennia-History

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
We are in Konya - the city that hides the secrets of
history under its fertile soil. Our journey
continues...
This city, distinguished by its antiquity and preserving all
cultures as a treasure, is not limited to the Seljuk history.
Called Kawana in the Hittite period, the city was also called
Kaoania in the Phrygian and Luwian periods. However, on this trip,
we visited Çatalhöyük a settlement of Çumra district, which is
about 52 km from the center of Konya city.
Çatalhöyük is a very large Neolithic and Chalcolithic Age
settlement in Central Anatolia, which was inhabited about the
9th millennium BC. The name Çatalhöyük also stands for
two independent words – çatal which is fork and höyük is a living
place. It is because the town is shaped like a fork in a bird's-eye
view. It consists of two settlements side by side in the east and
west directions. The settlement in the east, called Çatalhöyük
(East), was inhabited in the Neolithic Age, and the settlement in
the west, called Çatalhöyük (West), was inhabited in the
Chalcolithic Age. Both of the towns within Çatalhöyük were
discovered by Western archeologists James Mellart, David French,
and his colleagues in 1958. It is located in a wheat field
overlooking the Konya Plain, approximately 136 kilometers away from
Hasandağı, 11 km north of Çumra district.
The place we visited was then renovated and all the conditions
for visitors were quite convenient. Built with wood the building
took us along a corridor with cells each one of which had
presentation boards equipped with some cutting-edge technology.
Each board speaks to you upon your request by pushing a button for
specific information.
A cozy and compact library gives
you another pleasant atmosphere with a number of books taking you
to ancient history and delving into the depth of science. Through
the backdoor, the route takes you to the mounds where
archaeologists discover ancient homes way of life of
inhabitants.
This is the symbol of the goddess
Cybele (or known as the inscription Matar Kubeleya at a Phrygian
rock-cut shrine), the ancient source of belief and the highest
deity of the Phrygian people living in ancient Çatalhöyük.
According to historical data, the ancient people who lived here in
about the sixth century BC worshipped a fat seated female
goddess.
Being fat was important for
ancient Phrygians at that time, by the way. Until that time, people
worshipped wild animals such as calves, leopards, and lions that
they could not hunt. But over time, as the human race invented
weapons and could hunt wild animals, they then gave up the outdated
belief.
In front of us are houses
excavated from an ancient mound. At that time, as can be seen,
houses were built with walls adjacent to each other. The reason was
to protect from attacks of wild animals. The houses did not have
doors, people used to enter their houses by climbing a ladder. And
mostly children used to be victims of wild animals.
When you look inside the houses,
you can clearly see that people buried their dead under the house
at that time. However, the corpses were initially kept in a
specially designated place until their flesh was eaten by vultures
and wild birds. They buried the bones of the dead in their homes.
During the trip, our tour guide Mehmet Dönmez once again shared
some valuable historical information with AZERNEWS .
On the way back to Konya from Çatalhöyük, we stopped for lunch
at an interesting place.
We tasted the delicious dishes of
the Sultan Somati restaurant, one of the most mysterious corners of
Konya, the city of Sultans and Sufis. Indeed, the service was
worthy of sultans, and the table was rich with the light and
blessings of Hazrat Maulana. From the design of the restaurant to
its cuisine, it was completely authentic. In short, it is useless
to say a word without visiting this place and tasting delicious
food.
For now, we are in Konya with the organizational support of the
Turkish Ministry of Culture, and if you aspire to explore more
interesting places, stay with us...
Exclusive by Elnur Enveroglu from
Konya...
