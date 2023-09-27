US Wants Azerbaijan, Armenia To Return To Negotiating Table - State Dept

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27 . The US wants
Azerbaijan and Armenia to return to the negotiating table, US State
Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing, Trend reports.
"The US Secretary of State has held direct discussions with the
leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. A number of US officials have
visited the region not only last week, but also over the past
months. We have done everything possible to ensure that diplomatic
efforts continue, but it must be remembered that ultimately it's up
to the two parties who have differences. We can do our best, but
ultimately they have to agree to talk and come to some kind of
resolution. We intend to continue to play our role in facilitating
this process," he said.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29
at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in
Arlington, Virginia.
They met with US Secretary Antony Blinken and Assistant to the
President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in
Washington.
The ministers and their teams continued working on the draft
bilateral peace agreement. They reached an agreement on additional
articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement,
meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues
require further work.
