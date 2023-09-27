Omartian, Barna, Bevere, Jones Headline Free Online Event For Hope International

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- This year's Called to Act Conference , a free online conference hosted by popular Christian media company Equipping Godly Women, is now open for registration. The event will be hosted live October 17-19, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT on the Equipping Godly Women website.Designed to help busy Christian women of all denominations experience God's purpose and power in fresh new ways, conference topics include experiencing the power of prayer, unlocking the power of the Holy Spirit, discovering the joy of in-depth Bible study, reaching the next generation with the gospel, and more.Throughout the 3-day event, participants will hear from 15 well-known speakers, including award-winning author Stormie Omartian, Dr. George Barna of Arizona Christian University, author Christian Bevere, Senior Pastor Jeff Jones of Chase Oaks Church in Dallas TX, and Dr. Gregg Allison of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.Additional speakers include Allen Parr, Sarah Molitor, Heather MacFadyen, Jennifer Dukes Lee, Liv Dooley, Natalie Runion, Barb Roose, Erica Wiggenhorn, Kelly Needham, and Sarah E. Frazer.“Christian women are searching for meaning and purpose. They want to know there's more to life than the endless cycle of dishes, laundry, bills, and permission slips. They want to discover and step into God's unique call on their lives–while still showing up as an amazing wife, mom, and friend,” shares Brittany Ann, conference host and founder of Equipping Godly Women.Tickets are free, and replays are available for those unable to attend live. Attendees will also have the option to purchase an upgraded All Access Pass for lifetime access to session recordings, the conference workbook, additional exclusive events, and more.A portion of all proceeds from this year's conference will be donated to Hope International , a Christian nonprofit committed to fighting global poverty by providing micro-loans and small business training to families in underserved areas worldwide.To learn more and register for this event, visit equippinggodlywomen.com/called-to-act-conference-2023About Equipping Godly WomenEquipping Godly Women is a Christian media company dedicated to challenging, encouraging, and equipping busy Christian women to find simple, practical ways to live out their faith on a daily basis so that they can enjoy a strong faith and a close family–without all the guilt and overwhelm. Founded and run by bestselling author and speaker Brittany Ann, the site offers a wide variety of courses, conferences, books, articles, podcasts, and more.

Brittany Ann

Equipping Godly Women

+1 812-573-0495

