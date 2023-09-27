Evanston Writers Workshop Announces Its Fourth In The Trenches With The Writer Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In the Trenches With the Writer 2023 Writer's Conference

Soman Chainani to be Keynote speaker for Evanston Writers Workshop Conference which focuses on creating rich content for aspiring and seasoned writers alike.

- Sherrill Bodine, best-selling author and guest speakerDEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In the Trenches 2023 Conference will happen Nov. 2-5th at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Deerfield, IL. This well-known writer conference helps writers of all levels to refine their craft by gaining insights from award-winning authors, connecting with industry professionals, and creates a path to getting published that most aspiring authors would not obtain otherwise. This year the conference will feature opportunities to participate in:.Workshops and Panels - interactive sessions on writing, publishing, and the literary world led by esteemed authors, editors, and literary agents. The workshops are as topical and diverse as writing and A.I., writing for audiobook audiences, to classic craft and the business of writing..Pitch Sessions - pitching your book ideas to literary agents and publishers..Networking Opportunities - connecting with fellow writers, industry experts, and potential collaborators..Keynote Address by Soman Chainani - Gaining invaluable insights from the bestselling author and educator on the art of storytelling and the path to becoming a published author..Fun Events – Connect with authors and attendees at the kick-off Cocktail Party, Saturday night banquet, author/editor/agent speed dating, Breakfast with the Editors, and Breakfast with the authors..Raffle – Prizes include getting your manuscript critiqued by an acquiring editor, an agent helping you create your pitch and log line, one-on-one time with an agent, and many more.The renowned educator and author, Soman Chainani is the keynote speaker and best known for his New York Times bestselling series "The School for Good and Evil." His books have sold millions of copies worldwide inspiring a Netflix movie adaptation. Beyond his work as a novelist, Chainani is an accomplished educator having taught creative writing at the Harvard University Extension School, writing workshops, and masterclasses around the world."We are honored to have Soman Chainani as our keynote speaker for this year's Into the Trenches Writers Conference," said Debbie Fligelman, organizer of the event. "His expertise in the world of storytelling and his passion for nurturing aspiring writers make him the perfect addition to our strong program. We believe his insights and experiences will empower attendees to unlock their creative potential and navigate the path to publication."The In the Trenches Writers Conference welcomes writers, aspiring authors, and anyone looking to join a supportive and inspiring community to attend this exciting event. Tickets are available for purchase on our website . For more information about the conference, sponsorship opportunities, and a full schedule of events, please visit . You can also follow us on X at , or on Facebook at for the latest updates and announcements.About Evanston Writers Workshop: Evanston Writers Workshop is an Evanston-based organization dedicated to fostering a vibrant literary community by providing resources, education, and networking opportunities for writers. Our mission is to empower and inspire writers to achieve their publishing goals and to celebrate the love of literature within our community.

