Syria condemns ‘terrorist war’ in UN speech

(MENAFN) The US starting a “terrorist war” in Syria has caused a “creative American chaos” and weakening in the Middle East, Syria’s deputy foreign minister informed the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.



Bassam Sabbagh, who earlier worked as Syria’s permanent spokesperson to the UN, criticized the policies of consecutive US governments “to serve geopolitical and selfish interests” as well as “work to create and exaggerate problems to ignite tensions and then conflicts.”



The globe is coping with countless obstacles, he declared, listing “devastating conflicts,” the “continued occupation of some peoples,” “sharp rises in poverty and hunger” as well as “economic blockade policies.”



Facing these obstacles needs international collaboration between all UN member states and the establishing of a “new multipolar world order that achieves a new balance,” he continued.



Sabbagh blamed the US of misunderstanding the UN Charter to “justify attacks committed against the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of other countries.”



This resulted in Washington to spend “billions of dollars” to “demolish and destroy development achievements (in Syria) made over decades,” he stated.

