Dianetics Is Featured At The L.A. Central American Freedom Day Parade

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Church of Scientology Los Angeles takes part in the annual Central American Federation Parade and Festival celebrating independence and liberty for the people of El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the annual Central American Freedom Day parade took off from Pico Boulevard and Vermont in downtown Los Angeles last week, smoke from a giant volcano drew crowd attention to the Dianetics float, also bearing two giant copies of

Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health

by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics

brought a message of personal freedom and hope to those attending the annual celebration.

Dianetics float at the annual parade celebrating Central American Independence Day

At a booth in MacArthur Park, volunteers introduced visitors to at the COFECA Festival to Dianetics

Continue Reading

The Church partners with COFECA, the Central American Federation, throughout the year to promote pride in the traditional cultures, indigenous languages and heritage of the countries of Central America. The Church also works with community leaders to help address urgent issues affecting local families. For this year's festival, COFECA leaders asked the Church to introduce those attending the celebration to

Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health

and its promise of personal freedom. COFECA also presented a plaque to the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in recognition of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard "for his dedication to helping men and women of all races and cultures."



The past several years have taken a great toll on members of the Central American community in the Southland as it has for most L.A. residents. Inflation, housing shortages, layoffs, food insecurity and crime are problems affecting many families. And while these problems are certainly real, they can be greatly worsened by the influence of the

reactive mind-the portion of a person's mind that works on a totally stimulus-response basis.

L. Ron Hubbard discovered that past painful experiences affect the present, as they can exert force and the power of command over awareness, purposes, thoughts, body, behavior and actions.

That's why COFECA and the Church of Scientology Los Angeles set up a booth at the end of the parade route in MacArthur Park. There, for the two days of the Central American Independence Festival, the Church introduced people to Dianetics, invited them to get their own copy of

Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, and to attend the weekend-long Dianetics Seminar, which they provide in English and Spanish.

For more information about Dianetics, watch the film

Introduction to Dianetics

on the

Scientology Network.

The Church of Scientology Los

Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to provide service to Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community-a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all cultures and denominations.

An episode of

Inside Scientology

featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special program when Scientology ecclesiastical leader

Mr. David Miscavige

launched the Scientology Network in 2018. This episode is available on DIRECTV channel 320 and can be streamed at

Scientology.tv , through

mobile apps

and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Media Contact:

Luis Gonzalez

(323) 960 3500

SOURCE Church of Scientology