Epoxy Hardener Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.0% X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Over the assessment period, 2020–2030, the market for epoxy hardeners is anticipated to expand at a consistent CAGR of 6%. The growing demand for paints and coating agents in the electronic and automotive industries is expected to propel the global market to impressive growth. Additionally, the trends in industries like electronics, aerospace, home furnishings, marine, and construction are the main factors driving the market. The COVID-19 epidemic is currently having a negative impact on the market, which is also seeing a surge in demand from end-use sectors.

According to the Fact.MR analysis, growing end-use industries including construction and consumer electronics will accelerate the growth of the epoxy hardener market.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Epoxy Hardener Market – Key Takeaways

· By product, the amino amide-based category will expand at a striking 7% CAGR towards 2030 end.

· By application, adhesives with account for around 23% of the overall market share through 2030.

· Based on type, the fast epoxy hardeners category will generate an absolute $ opportunity of about US$ 490 Mn.

· East Asia will be the most lucrative region in the worldwide market during the assessment period.

· North America will continue to record an upwards growth trajectory

Key Companies Profiled





Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

BASF SE

Cardolite Corporation

Dow

Hexion Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Gabriel Performance Products LLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman International LLC Kukdo Chemical Co.

Epoxy Hardener Market – Driving Factors

· Growing awareness concerning furniture décor and 3D flooring will generate numerous prospects for market players.

· Growing number of wind energy projects are likely to affect the epoxy hardeners demand.

· The requirement for electrical conductive glues in the electrical & electronics sector is also creating additional demand for epoxy hardeners.

Epoxy Hardener Market – Constraints

· Availability of substitutes and cost of the manufacturing process serves as a key restraining factor in the global market

· Stringent government regulations can impact the growth of the epoxy hardener market.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak



The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down production in most of the sectors all over the world. Epoxy hardeners are extensively utilized in the construction and consumer electronics sectors. A decline in manufacturing has restricted the market scope. Moreover, the crisis has generated huge disruptions in supply-demand all over multiple sectors, causing a worldwide economic meltdown.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Competition Landscape

Key players identified in the global epoxy hardener market are Dow, Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd., Hexion, Inc., BASF, Evonik Industries AG, Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd., and Gabriel Performance Products LLC. Players are boosting their manufacturing capacities to satiate growing demand from the automotive, construction, marine, and power sectors. With the capacity extension, players are looking for collaborations with global suppliers and product launches to ascertain their global presence. For instance,

Evonik launched VESTALITE® a new epoxy hardener, which enhances the technical attributes and workability of superior sheet molding compounds (SMCs).

Segmentation of Epoxy Hardener Industry Research



By Product Type :



Polyamide



Amino Amine



Aliphatic Amine



Cycloaliphatic Amine



Aromatic Amines



Phenalkamine

Anhydride

By Type :



Special



Slow



Medium

Fast

By Form :



Liquid





Solvent-based



Waterborne

Solid

By Application :



Composites



Adhesives



Paint & coatings

Other

By End Use Industry:



Construction



Electrical and Electronics



Power



Transportation



Marine Industry



Aircraft



Decoration



Furniture

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

More on the Report

The FACT.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the Epoxy Hardener Market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of product group (Polyamides, Aliphatic Amines, Amino Amines, Aromatic Amines, Cycloaliphatic Amines, Anhydride and Phenalkamine), type (Slow Epoxy Hardeners, Special Hardeners, Fast Epoxy Hardeners, and Medium Epoxy Hardeners), form (Solvent-based Epoxy Hardeners, Liquid, Solid and Waterborne Epoxy Hardeners), Application (Composites, Adhesives, Paints & Coatings and Others) and end-use industry(Electrical and Electronics, Construction, Transportation, Power, Aircraft, Marine, Furniture, Decoration and Other) across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail:



