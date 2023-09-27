Thermochromic Materials Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 10.2% By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Currently valued at over US$ 1.73 billion, the worldwide thermochromic materials market is anticipated to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Thermochromic materials provide an accurate reading of temperature and are hence widely used in strip thermometers, calculator LCD displays, mood rings, etc.

These organic substances can also be successfully employed in textiles and have sharp colour changes. Thermochromic printing inks, which have the benefit of expressing a finely coloured image, are also produced using them.

Key Companies Profiled



OliKrom

LCR Hallcrest, LLC

Chromatic Technologies Inc.

Matsui International, LLC

New Prisematic Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Smarol Industries Co. Ltd.

Gem'Innov

Hali Pigment Co. Ltd.

Kolorject Chemicals Pvt. Ltd Kolortek Co. Ltd.

The downside of thermochromic materials is their high cost and low colour density. Other significant difficulties that are frequently encountered include susceptibility to UV light, low colouring power, limited temperature resistance, toxicity of some elemental components, and property loss throughout the manufacturing process.

These are the primary issues that will reduce demand for thermochromic materials by 0.5X between 2022 and 2032, according to the estimate.

The global thermochromic materials market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 4.57 billion by the end of 2032.

The market witnessed an 8.5% CAGR over the historic period of 2017-2021.

Irreversible thermochromic materials dominate the market with a 52.9% market share, which is likely to grow to 54.5% by the end of 2032.

Under end use, the printing and coatings segment dominates the market with a 31.1% share.

Based on region, the demand for thermochromic materials is expected to increase at CAGRs of 9.9% and 10.5% in East Asia and South Asia & Oceania, respectively, over the forecast period. Together, North America and Europe are likely to represent over 51% of the global market share in 2022.

“While Europe and North America hold high market shares, demand for thermochromic materials is expected to increase faster across the Asian region”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Suppliers of thermochromic materials are focusing on using thermochromic coatings to replace thermo-sensors and thermometers. Their approach to colour modification carries the advantage of being easy to interpret and use.

Key thermochromic material brands are offering an element of differentiation and are re-branding or modernizing existing products. They are also focusing on incorporating a touch of innovation and design, environmental interaction, coupled with safety and related considerations.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global thermochromic materials market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by type (irreversible and reversible) and end use (printing & coatings, packaging, medical, textiles, and other end uses), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

