(Photos) Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Their Twin Boys Uyir And Ulag's 1St Birthday In Kuala Lumpur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On September 26, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's twin babies, Uyir and Ulag, turned one. In Kuala Lumpur, they celebrated their boys' birthdays. The couple has finally shown the faces of their twins to the world.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been sharing cute photos of their twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, with followers. They celebrated their kids' first birthdays on September 26.



The couple travelled to Malaysia with Uyir and Ulag to celebrate their birthdays and to start their skincare company. Nayanthara and Vignesh shared gorgeous images of their boys on their social media profiles.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin sons in 2022, four months after their lavish wedding. Surrogacy allowed them to become parents.



Uyir and Ulag celebrated their first birthday on September 26 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The filmmaker took to his social media page to send an emotional statement for his boys, saying that the last year has provided him with many memories to treasure for a lifetime. He also shared photos of them.



Sharing three similar pictures of Nayanthara, the twins and himself on Instagram, Vignesh wrote on Instagram,“Blessed (halo emoji) with my Uyirs & Ulags @nayanthara,” along with hearts and nazar amulets.

During the filming of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in 2015, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara fell in love. In the company of close family members, the pair got engaged in March 2021. They wedded in a grandiose wedding at Mahabalipuram in June 2022.





Vignesh announced the birth of his twin sons via surrogacy in October 2022. Now, the filmmaker is preparing to begin production on his next project alongside Pradeep Ranganathan. Nayanthara is riding high on the success of 'Jawan' and has a good slate of projects ahead of her.