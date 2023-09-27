Heat Staking Machine Market Is Forecasted To Surge Ahead At 9.7% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for heat staking machines is currently estimated to be worth US$ 382 million, and from 2022 to 2032, it is expected to expand at a phenomenal CAGR of 9.7%.

The process of“heat staking” entails utilising heat to join two or more components, at least one of which is made of plastic. This technique is employed in many different processes, including the production of high-volume disposables, unit dose packing, bottle closures, applications for drug distribution, and many more. Many other materials, such as polypropylene, ABS, and polycarbonate, are frequently utilised in the process.

Heat staking is a technique that accelerates and lowers the cost of packaging. Heat staking technology works by carefully regulating and applying pressure and temperature to restructure the plastic it comes into touch with, producing essentially zero mechanical stress in the process.

The most sensitive and difficult thermoplastics can function exactly within the narrow process temperature windows when used in end sectors including healthcare, automotive, telecom, and consumer products. In order to apply adhesive patches to portable metres and medical dispensers, heat staking is frequently utilised for processing numerous medical device applications.

Owing to aforementioned factors, the heat staking machine market is set to grow 2.5X over the next ten years.

Why is Usage of Heat Staking Machines Rapidly Increasing?

A wide range of items frequently use the heat staking process. Busbar attachment, the permanent connection of printed circuit boards, and many other uses are typical ones. Electric motors for the front and rear lights, locking mechanisms, control units of sensors for driver assistance systems, and interior trim for automobiles are all regularly made in the automotive industry using heat staking.

There is plenty of room for the market for heat staking machines to grow alongside the automotive component manufacturing sector as EV infrastructure continues to expand quickly.

The automotive end-use industry is expected to expand at 8.3% CAGR during the forecasted period.

Key Segments Covered in Heat Staking Machine Industry Survey



By Type :



Benchtop Heat Staking Machines Standalone Heat Staking Machines



By Technology :



Automatic



Semi-Automatic

Manual

By Force Range :



Up to 100 Kg



100-300 Kg



300-500 Kg Above 500 Kg



By Stroke Length :



Below 5′′



5′′ – 10′′

Above 10′′

By End-use Industry :



Automotive



Aerospace & Defence



Electronics & Electrical



Healthcare & Medical Devices



Packaging



Food & Beverages



Consumer Products



Textiles Others

Competitive Landscape

Market development and growth strategies involve product launches, new product categories, research & development, geographical expansions, partnerships, collaborations, etc. Manufacturers are focusing on advanced techniques to meet specific application need and requirements.

Market players are taking efforts to increase their customer base by focusing on diverse end-users as well as regions. Moreover, market participants are focusing on expanding their product offerings by making R&D investments to offer advanced and robust heat staking machines. Companies are entering into long-term collaborations with end-use industries to cater the dynamic demand in the market and capture a significant market share.

Prominent heat staking machine manufacturers are AMADA WELD TECH GmbH, Ambrell, bdtronic, Crystal Electrodynamix Pvt Ltd, Dukane Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Ferriot Inc, Plastic Assembly Systems, Sonitek Corporation, Telsonic Ultrasonics, Thermal Press International, Inc, Toman Thermosonics, Trinetics Group, Inc, Tutco Heating Solutions Group, and Vimal Industrial System.

Key players in the Heat Staking Machine Market



AMADA WELD TECH GmbH

Ambrell

Bdtronic

Crystal Electrodynamix Pvt. Ltd.

Dukane Corp

Emerson Electric Co

Ferriot Inc

Plastic Assembly Systems

Sonitek Corporation Telsonic Ultrasonics

Key Takeaways from Heat Staking Machine Market Study



The global heat staking machine market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.7% and reach US$ 968.3 million by 2032.

The market exhibited 4.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Benchtop heat staking machines dominate the market with a valuation of US$ 280.4 million in 2022.

Heat staking machines by force range of 100 – 300 kg dominated with 33.6% market share in 2021.

The packaging end-use industry is likely to represent 24.2% market share in 2022. Based on region, demand for heat staking machines is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.9% in North America.

