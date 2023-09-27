Qatari Traditional Cuisines, A True Mélange Of Flavours

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatari dishes are considered among the most famous in the Arab world, as they are distinguished by their diversity and good taste.

The most famous Qatari dishes are Machboos, Haris, Tharid, Jirish, Madroba, Mohamar, Marmoqa, Mashkhol, Khobz Al Raqaiq, Kabab Al Nakhai among many others.

The famous Qatari sweet dishes (desserts) served after main course meals are Luqaimat, Zalabiya, Asida, Balalit, Saqo, Rahash and Khanafrush.

Qatari cuisine is a product of its diverse cultural history, with flavours influenced by Bedouin, Arab, Persian, and Indian influences.

Meat, fish, and rice dishes are the country's staples, while spices such as cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and saffron are used to add flavour.

Fresh ingredients like herbs, vegetables, and fruits, obtained from local markets or imported, are also found in many dishes.

There are many restaurants in Qatar that serve traditional Arabic cuisine and international cuisine available in most Qatar restaurants.

Each country in the Arabian Gulf has its own cuisine, which contains a variety of foods that differ from other countries and is called popular cuisine. Some of GCC's best traditional food eateries (Matbakh) serve many Qatari cuisines.

“Qatar is famous for its abundance of delicious foods, and Arabs in general are famous for their unique taste,” said Ahmad Kohji, chef of an eatery offering traditional Qatari food at a shopping complex in Muaither.

He said traditional Qatari eateries (Matbakh) offer famous local dishes like Haris, Tharid, Kabab, Balalit and Khanafrosh.

“Besides being a delicious dish, Machboos is known first and foremost as a traditional dish of Qatar. It is simmered to ensure it is cooked as much as possible, which gives it the taste and flavour,” said Kohji.

He said that the ingredients of Machboos are rice, chicken, meat or fish with spices for a unique taste. Madroba is another famous Qatari dish made of chicken, milk, butter and cardamom.

“Saloona dish is made with whatever you have at home. The main ingredients are red meat with vegetables and lots of tomatoes added in a soup-like dish, but you can add more ingredients as per your taste,” said Kohji.

He said that Marqooq is a healthy and delicious combination as it combines carrots, potatoes, meat, eggplant, tomatoes and zucchini.

But, he said, the people of Qatar always go the extra mile and add something extra to their dishes, like pieces of bread, which makes it a different and delicious dish.

“If you are looking for traditional sweets, we advise you to try khanfaroosh, which are small biscuit-like discs made of fried dough. It is then sprinkled with powdered sugar or honey to enrich the taste,” said Kohji.

He said that this dessert is available in almost all bakeries in Doha as it is very popular in the country.

“Umm Ali is originally an Egyptian dish, but the way the Qataris prepare it with their special touch will make you eat more than one dish,” said Kohji.

He said it is a dessert based on bread with milk and cinnamon, considered the ingredient that improves the taste. Other ingredients depend on preference, such as sugar and nuts.

To a question about the demand for traditional Qatari dishes, he said that his eatery attracts more customers, especially during weekends.

“We are offering over a dozen traditional dishes which are very famous among Qatari citizens. We are also receiving many customers from Arab and Asian countries,” said Kohji.

Qatari people prepared food at home, mainly for family and friends, and ate together using communal plates known as maqbous.

Many restaurants are dedicated to selling traditional food in Souq Waqif, shopping complexes and tourist places. Many citizens, residents, and Gulf, Arab, and foreign tourists visit these eateries to taste the delicious foods.

Some women in traditional attires sell traditional foods at restaurants in Souq Waqif and other places. They have honed their cooking skills for traditional foods for many years, and many have picked up these skills from their mothers.

Bedouin and Arab cooking practices heavily influence food preparation methods. Food plays an essential role in Qatari culture, both socially and ceremonially. It is often used as a means of hospitality, celebration and religious tradition, homemade or catered at a restaurant and usually, guests are invited to share meals with the host.

Qatari cuisine reflects the country's diverse cultural history, and its accessibility to international ingredients and culinary influences only adds to its diversity.

Its traditional dishes, such as Machboos and Mandi, showcase its Bedouin and Arab cooking practices, making it distinct from other Middle Eastern cuisines.