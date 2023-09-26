Sunevision Launches The First Startup Programme

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 September 2023 - SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. ("SUNeVision", SEHK: 1686), the number one data centre provider in Hong Kong, today announced the launch of its first Startup Programme to empower local startups and accelerate innovations in Hong Kong's digital economy. The initiative connects startups to mission-critical technology partners on SUNeVision's industry-leading data centre ecosystem. Comprehensive suite of innovative technologies will be provided to accelerate the growth journey of startups.





SUNeVision's first Startup Programme opens for applications until 31 December 2023 and will support 10 candidates at each cohort.

SUNeVision Startup Programme is designed to provide all-round infrastructure support to propel startups to grow and scale their businesses. The programme is inviting online applications that demonstrate expertise in key areas of Hong Kong's innovation and technology industry, including Biotechnology, Artificial Intelligence, FinTech and Smart City. Applicants shall aim at growing businesses in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area in the next 3-5 years, committed to bringing Hong Kong to the next level on global certifications and standings. The programme is open for applications until 31 December 2023 and will support 10 candidates at each cohort.



Successful applicants can enjoy an array of exclusive offers, including access to SUNeVision's highly connected data centre infrastructure and connectivity ecosystem comprising 300+ providers of telcos, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT, etc., business development enablement and joint marketing. SUNeVision enables startups to expand their exposure in the community with exclusive networking and referral opportunities. Our strategic partners also provide comprehensive solution support including cybersecurity and website protection from Nexusguard; internet and managed hosting from Dataplugs; omnichannel and business workflows solutions from Finda Cloud; and business development tools and virtual sales from WeExpand.



Helen Lo, General Manager, Commercial of SUNeVision , said, "With great enthusiasm we launch the first Startup Programme appealing to high-potential startups in Hong Kong, as part of our commitments to supporting Hong Kong Government's initiatives to promote Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub. Our data centre infrastructure and highly connected ecosystem will enable startups to scale up easily. Together with our partners, we aim to provide a platform to foster innovations for the greater Hong Kong startup community."



To learn more about SUNeVision Startup Programme or submit online application, please visit our website .



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About SUNeVision SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with Asia's number one connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.



SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGA-i to other high-tier data centres, including MEGA Gateway, MEGA IDC, MEGA Plus and MEGA Two. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through a dedicated dark fibre network and around 15,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. The addition of cable landing stations HKIS-1 and HKIS-2 to our data centre portfolio will provide a one-stop-solution to cable owners and users, strengthening our position as the leading connectivity hub in Asia. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to mainland China.



For more information, please visit SUNeVision's , or .





