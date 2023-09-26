(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Solver Suite Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace Microsoft Azure Customers Worldwide Now Gain Access to Solver to Take Advantage of the Scalability, Reliability and Agility of Azure to Drive Application Development and Shape Business Strategies



LOS ANGELES, CA / ACN Newswire / September 27, 2023 / Solver, an award-winning global leader in cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) software, including budgeting, forecasting, reporting, consolidations, and dashboard solutions for mid-market ERPs, today announced the availability of the Solver Suite in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Solver customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.





The Solver Suite includes everything you need for your budgeting, forecasting, reporting, consolidations, dashboards, and data connections, so you can accelerate business decisions in as little as a day.

The Solver Suite is an all-inclusive corporate performance management solution featuring advanced budgeting and forecasting, consolidations, flexible reporting, and dashboards integrated with Microsoft Power BI. Solver is seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, making ERP data analysis easy. Unlike competing financial planning and analysis solutions that can take weeks or months to deploy, Solver's innovative QuickStart rapid deployment gets you going in a day.

"Solver is pleased to join the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and continue our strategic goal of delivering high-end, quality business software to an expanding global market," said Nils Rasmussen, CEO, Solver. "Solver and the Solver Marketplace deliver 100+ trusted, quality dashboards and reports that are ready to use in a day. Just like the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, it is synonymous with quality and trust."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "We're pleased to welcome Solver to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

