Shmyhal Hopes Ukraine Will Get Positive Assessment Under EU Enlargement Package In Oct

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said he expects Ukraine to receive a positive assessment as part of a report on the EU enlargement package this October.

He said this at a government meeting on Tuesday, September 26, Ukrinform reports.

"We expect Ukraine to receive a positive assessment within the report on the EU enlargement package in October. And then there will be a vote of the European Council, which will open the way to negotiations on our country's accession to the EU. Ukraine's future is in Europe. And now the European Union is helping us to hold and win," Shmyhal said.

As reported, the European Council at the EU summit in Brussels on June 23 decided to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.