Tuesday, 26 September 2023 11:27 GMT

President Ilham Aliyev Makes Post On September 27 - Remembrance Day (PHOTO)


9/26/2023 3:08:39 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-chief Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on social media accounts on the occasion of 27 September, Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

The post has the following words“27 September – Remembrance Day”.

