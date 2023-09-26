Kuwait Chamber Of Commerce, British Delegation Discuss Investment Opportunities, Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized Tuesday a meeting included Kuwaiti economic activities and a British delegation to discuss investment opportunities and commercial partnerships between the two sides.

Dherar Al-Ghanim said the meeting included the UK Ambassador to the country Belinda Lewis, who led the delegation, and Awal Fuseini, Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board's Halal Sector Senior Manager.

Al-Ghanim noted that such meetings have a positive impact on boosting economic cooperation, lauding the historic ties between Kuwait and the UK mainly economy.

Britain is one of Kuwait's main trading partners, with a total exchange volume of 640 million pounds in 2021, he said.

He stressed the importance of making more efforts to increase the volume of trade exchange between the two friendly countries.

Meanwhile, Lewis said these gatherings aim to offer commercial and investment opportunities available in the UK, and discuss establishing some possible projects in the two countries.

She expressed her satisfaction about cooperation between the two sides, referring to UK's great interest in increasing collaboration with Kuwait in all domains.

Fuseini thanked the chamber for organizing the meeting which creates a chance to entrepreneurs of the two sides.

He elaborated that there are several and huge possibilities in the two countries, urging all investors to hard work to enhance commercial exchange and set up investment projects.

He made a presentation on the UK meat sector and notrf that Britain is the third largest exporter of meat in the world.

Furthermore, Reem Al-Fulaij, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of the Kuwait Food and Nutrition Public Authority, stressed keenness on the safety of all types of food that are in line with all standards approved by international organizations and agencies. (end)

