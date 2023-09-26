Project Idman.Biz To Play Vital Role In Azerbaijan's Media - National Olympic Committee VP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The project "Sports and Us" (idman.biz) is an innovation in the sports sphere of Azerbaijan, as the site will function in three languages, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade said at the presentation of Trend News Agency's project "Sports and Us" (idman.biz), Trend reports.

Chingiz Huseynzade emphasized that Trend News Agency is a well-known and authoritative media resource in Azerbaijan.

"I am confident that the sports website formed by Trend News Agency will take a worthy place in the Azerbaijani media space. I believe that a lot of space will be given to Olympic and non-Olympic sports on this sports portal," he said.

Huseynzade also recommended the creative team of the site, in addition to the victories of Azerbaijani athletes, prepare articles about the life path and determination of these athletes leading to victory.

"The project involves a professional creative team. I wish success to the creative team. I believe idman.biz will take an important place in the Azerbaijani media space," he added.

The presentation ceremony of the "Sports and Us" sports portal (idman.biz), a project of the Trend News Agency, was held today.

Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz Huseynzade, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Azer Aliyev, Executive Director of Media Development Agency Ahmed Ismayilov, and Director General of Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov, as well as other officials and representatives of the public, attended the event.

It was noted that the idman.biz website will contain information on all kinds of sports. The site will function in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English. Thanks to unique technical capabilities, professional specialists, and teamwork, news will be broadcast simultaneously in three languages.