Abdul Latif Jameel Motors Wins Gold in Toyota’s Distributor Award Program For the 12th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Instinctif Partners) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award for the 12th time in a row in the 2022 Distributor Award Program by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC). This marks the twelfth consecutive year that Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has received this honor, recognizing its commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



This award underlines Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ continued efforts in listening to its guests and understanding their needs. As Kaizen is at the heart of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors' operations, guests are placed at the center of developing services and a unified, seamless guest experience to voice their opinions, offer suggestions, and address their queries while meeting and exceeding guest expectations.



Akitoshi Takemura, Regional CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation, “We extend our warmest congratulations to Abdul Latif Jameel Motors on winning this prestigious award. This achievement is yet another tribute to the relentless efforts of Hassan Jameel and the Abdul Latif Jameel Motors team and their strong commitment to achieving exceptional results. Abdul Latif Jameel Motors have consistently demonstrated their dedication and passion to providing outstanding service and support to deliver happiness for all their guests in Saudi Arabia. We are proud to have them as an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia and look forward to many more years of success together.”



Hassan Jameel, Chairman of the Board of Managers of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, expressed his gratitude for the honor, "Receiving the 'Gold Award' for the twelfth year in a row is a remarkable achievement and a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of our business. The ‘Gold Award’ reinforces our dedication to providing the best possible services to our guests with our 'guest first' philosophy. We are grateful to Toyota for recognizing our efforts and thankful to our guests and employees who have played an important role in our success. We will continue to build on our successes and strive for even greater achievements in the future.”



With the excellent aftersales service acknowledged in the award, which is granted in recognition of the total result of each area in Sales & Aftersales, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ cultural environment’s ultimate objective is to serve every guest in the best way possible, delivering on its ‘guest first’ philosophy that prioritizes the needs of guests.



Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has worked together with Toyota Motor Corporation to deliver a premium experience of automotive ownership and aftersales services in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging decades of considerable expertise across the mobility value chain, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors continues to improve products and services, meeting the evolving needs of its guests.







