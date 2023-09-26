Raise Data Recovery 10 Now Available: What's New In The Major Update

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Kyyiv, Ukraine Sep 25, 2023

-

In the middle of September, 2023, SysDev Laboratories LLC, a data recovery software developer from Ukraine, launched the 10th updated version of their beginner-friendly, cross-platform and versatile file recovery program Raise Data Recovery . It's one of the most important major updates since 2016, when the first cross-platform version of Raise Data Recovery was presented to the general public. And what makes this very update especially notable is the software licensing model change.

The main idea behind the update was to reduce the number of licenses, thus making ordering the program as straightforward as possible for the end user, as well as to introduce a number of improvements into its interface. To be more specific, the key changes that Raise Data Recovery version 10 has brought are the following:



Three licenses for data recovery from different sets of file systems have been replaced by one universal personal license applicable for file recovery from all supported Windows, Linux and macOS files systems. This license is available with two program update periods to choose between. Except for the price, they differ only in the duration. Namely, with Short-Term Support one can receive free program updates during 30 days, and with Long-Term Support - during 360 days.

Now the program offers two scanning modes of choice: a quick scan and a deep one, to analyze only the existing file system, thus saving time and system memory, or to realize a more profound metadata analysis for better recovery results, respectively. To make working with the recovered files even more convenient, the software now automatically classifies them by type into corresponding folders. This helps to get rid of the necessity to look through all the recovered data in search of files of a particular type, thus saving user's time and effort.

About SysDev Laboratories LLC: SysDev Laboratories LLC is a data recovery software developer based in Kyiv, Ukraine. Founded in 2008, the company has developed a wide selection of programs that can help both inexperienced and expert users to solve data loss problems of various complexity. Beside Raise Data Recovery, the company also offers Recovery Explorer and UFS Explorer software lines.