Waddington's Inaugural Latin American Art Auction | September 23 - 28

Manuel Mendive (b. 1944), Cuban, 'The Bluebird', 2020, acrylic on canvas signed and dated lower right, 33.2 in x 39 in; 84.3 cm x 99 cm, Estimate $40,000-$60,000

René Portocarrero (1912-1985), Cuban, 'Woman with Birds', 1981, gouache on paper mounted to hardboard signed and dated "81" lower left; inscribed "Barraga" lower right verso, 28.7 in x 20.5 in; 73.5 cm x 52 cm, Estimate: $15,000-$20,000

Tomás Sánchez (b. 1948), Cuban, 'Paisaje Con Luz Suave', 1986, casein on paper signed and dated "86" lower right; signed, titled and dated verso sheet, 18.5 in x 25.2 in; 49.4 cm x 68.2 cm, Estimate: $25,000-$35,000

Featuring Exceptional Artworks by Cuban, Mexican, Colombian and Panamanian Artists

- Goulven Le Morvan, Director, International Art, Waddington'sTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Waddington's is proud to present our inaugural Latin American Art auction which revolves around two private Canadian collections featuring acclaimed artists from Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Brazil and Guatemala. Notable names include René Portocarrero, Tomás Sánchez, Carlos Rojas, Rubén Berlan, Manuel Mendive, José María Mijares, and Mariano Rodriguez, all of whom represent the vanguard of this thriving artistic movement.The auction is offered online from September 23 to 28.FEATURED ARTISTSMANUAL MENDIVE (b. 1944) Havana, CubaMendive's art is a mix of African, Spanish, and Indigenous influences, making him one of the most important contemporary Cuban artists. His rich cultural background is conveyed in his work, bringing a contemporary insight into the history of slavery and African mythologies as they transformed the Caribbean Islands. Since the 1970s, Mendive's art offers a unique combination of European and African styles, promoting Afro-Cuban culture and exploring the socio-cultural impacts of the African diaspora and how African culture arrived in Latin America due to the slave trade.According to Carol Damian, Director of the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum,“Manuel Mendive unites man's body to the earth that generated him, to the plants and animals, water and sky, to Mother Nature in which he is a creature among creatures, and in which he finds the reason, time and space of his very existence. It is a totalizing concept of art in which the pictorial mixes with that of the body and soul to reach an intense emotional height, where art and spirit reflect harmony and peace of mind.” We are pleased to offer two works by Mendive in this auction, 'The Bluebird', 2020, and an untitled gouache on paper, 2004.RENÉ PORTOCARRERO (1912-1985), Havana, Cuba“An outstanding figure in the generation which initiated the modern art movement in Cuba,” stated José Gómez Sicre, noted Cuban lawyer, art critic and writer, describing Cuban artist René Portocarrero. The artist's early works recall the golden years of colonial Havana expressed in intimate interiors and architectural details. Considered among the leading figures of the second-generation vanguard of Cuban artists, he explored the poetics of colour and baroque line, manifested in ornate, expressionist chromatics. Several works by the artist are included in this auction, including 'Woman With A Butterfly', 1942, 'Study Two Figures', 1949, 'Dreaming Woman', 1962, 'Portrait of a Woman', 1964, 'Woman with Elaborate Headdress', 1968, and 'Woman with Birds', 1981.TOMÁS SÁNCHEZ (b. 1948), Aguada de Pasajeros, CubaSánchez is widely considered to be one of Cuba's greatest living artists. His paintings are carefully rendered and sometimes take months or years to construct. They often have an otherworldly or surrealistic feel, drawn from the artist's inner world. Sánchez has been practicing meditation for decades, and sees his paintings as extensions of that practice-his landscapes are not sourced from specific geographies, but are instead amalgamations of his imagination and the natural world.Author Gabriel García Márquez wrote about Sánchez's work: "It was not by accident that in a recent interview he let slip from his soul,“I always wanted to be a saint”. There was no need for him to say so. Especially in this period of his prophetic landscapes that we conceive of as models of a joyous world, and in which Tomás Sánchez always paints his man: a tiny, solitary witness who will, forever after, be the guardian of the picture's legitimacy. In the meantime, he continues correcting real reality, painting without rest, with his gentle, alert, well-informed personality, with the invisible strings that keep us, his friends from all over the world, captive. " Sánchez's 'Paisaje Con Luz Suave' (Landscape with Soft Light), 1986 is featured in this auction.AUCTION DETAILSThis auction is offered online September 23 to September 28. Bidding starts to close Thursday, September 28 at 2 pm ET. View the gallery and bid online .All prices are in Canadian dollars. You must be registered to bid in this auction.PUBLIC PREVIEWSWorks in the auction are on view at Waddington's Auctioneers, 275 King Street East, Toronto, Canada M5A 1K2. Contact to schedule an appointment.

