Niger Military Council: France Withdrawing Amb., Troops Historic Moment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The military council in Niger announced on Monday that it welcomed France's announcement of its intention to withdraw its forces from its territory by the end of the year, considering it as a historic moment and a new step toward sovereignty.

Any person, institution, or entity whose existence threatens the interests of Niger will have to leave the land, the military council said in a statement on national television.

"In the next hours our ambassador and several diplomats will return to France," French President Emmanuel Macron announced yesterday evening, Sunday, in a televised interview, adding that 1,500 French soldiers will leave in the upcoming weeks and months, with a complete withdrawal taking place by the end of the year.

Earlier, a court in Niger ordered the expulsion of French Ambassador Sylvain Etty from the country based on a petition submitted by the ruling military junta supporting this decision.

On July 27, soldiers in the Nigerien army announced the dismissal of Mohammad Bazoum, the country's president, and his detention at his residence, the closure of the borders, and imposing curfew in the country, in order to put an end to the deteriorating economic and security situation in Niger. (end)

