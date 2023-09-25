Demchenko Tells How Many People From Wagner Group Left In Belarus

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said this on the air of the telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"When they began to arrive there, their number fluctuated around six thousand people, then they began to disappear, and at the moment, according to our data, there are no more than a thousand of them. These are mostly instructors who are involved in training the Belarusian army. They do not pose a significant threat," the spokesman said.

Demchenko added that the situation on the other side of the border and in Belarus is being closely monitored by intelligence units.

As reported, the Russian private military company Wagner has recently been officially recognized as a terrorist organization in the UK. This decision came into force on September 13.