Moderna Stands By Partnership With Lonza

He explains that Moderna is "right-sizing its industrial footprint and supply base to accelerate its gross margin expansion toward its long-term goal of 75-80%." Demand for the vaccine has fallen by 66%, he notes.

The company based in Cambridge, near Boston, in the United States state of Massachusetts plans to absorb demand for mRNA at its Norwood site over the next two years.

In 2025, Moderna plans to expand its capabilities at its new mRNA manufacturing facilities in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Only the manufacturing partnership with Rovi in ​​Spain will be maintained.“At the beginning of this year, we opened a new centre of excellence in Madrid,” notes Stéphane Bancel.