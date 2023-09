Kerala Gold Rate Today: Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Details

There is no change in the price of silver. A gram of common silver costs Rs 79. The market price of hallmark silver is Rs 103 per gram.



"September gold price at a glance "

September 1- Gold price fell by Rs.80 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 44,040

September 2- Gold price rose by Rs 120 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 44,160

September 3- Gold price remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 44,160

September 4- Market price increased by Rs 80 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 44,240

September 5- Market price decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign

September 6- Market price decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign. The market price rose by Rs 44,000

September 7- Gold price decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign. The market price decreased by Rs 43,920

September 8- Market price rose by Rs 80 per sovereign to Rs 44,000

September 9- Market price decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign to Rs 43,880

September 10- Gold price remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 43,880

September 11- Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 43,880

September 12- Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 43,880

September 13- One sovereign of gold decreased by Rs 280. The market price was Rs 43,600

September 14- Gold price remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 43,600

September 15- One sovereign of gold rose by Rs 160. The market price was Rs 43,760

September 16-

One sovereign of gold rose by Rs 160. The market price was Rs 43,920

September 17- Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 43,920

September 18- One sovereign of gold rose by Rs 120. The market price was Rs 44,040

September 19- One sovereign of gold rose by Rs 120. The market price was Rs 44,160

September 20- Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 44,160

September 21- One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 120. The market price was Rs 44,040

September 22- One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 160. The market price was Rs 43,880

September 23 - Rs 80 per sovereign of gold. The market price was Rs 43,960

September 24- Gold remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 43,960

September 25- Gold remains unchanged. The market price is Rs 43,960

The price of gold is different across Indian states and cities.