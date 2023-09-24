Don't Miss Out! DIFC's Sculpture Park Closes Soon

DIFC's must-visit art exhibition, Sculpture Park, is set to finish its second successful season on 30 September, giving visitors a final chance to enjoy over 100 extraordinary artworks from artists all over the world.

This season Sculpture Park has welcomed visitors with its theme 'Tales Under the Gate', featuring modern, futuristic, innovative and cutting-edge artistic masterpieces of established and independent artists representing diverse art movements from around the world.

Some of the most outstanding exhibits are featured on a grand scale, such as the towering Spirit of Hathor by Natalie Clark and the huge head of the Roman God Hercules, reimagined by artist Emre Yusufi's as a DJ and emerging from the grass outside the Gate Building. Selfie lovers will want to take a snap in front of Lorenzo Quinn's Love Dubai before it disappears, as the artwork has appeared on many social media feeds.

Local Emirati artist Azza Al Qubaisi's is featured with her work Between the Dunes, an art piece that pays homage to the natural landscape of the UAE using sustainable materials. Visitors also have the chance to see four sculptures by Salvador Dali, including Woman of Time.

Spanning the area from the iconic Gate Building and through to Gate Avenue, Sculpture Park invites visitors to take a tour around the displayed works, both outside and inside the surrounding buildings of DIFC. The event is open to public, and entry is free of charge. School and university groups, art enthusiasts, art centres and galleries are encouraged to visit.

DIFC has a year-round calendar of art events scheduled for 2023, including the highly anticipated 16th edition of Art Nights, which will be held from 23 and 24 November 2023 under the theme of 'Expressions for Sustainable Change'. All artists are encouraged submit their artworks relevant to the theme by 20 October to .

When: Until 30 September 2023

Where: From the Gate Building to Gate Avenue, DIFC

Entry: DIFC's Sculpture Park is open to the public, and entry is free of charge.