World Bank To Support Uzbekistan's Efforts To Raise Investments, Build Trans-Afghan Railroad

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Bank will assist with Uzbekistan's privatization
projects and will support an initiative to build a Trans-Afghan
railroad, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and World Bank Group
President Ajay Banga discussed steps at a meeting in New York to
"expand the bank's expert and technical assistance in the field of
privatization, effective state governance, financing and private
investments, as well as support for strategic initiatives such as
the construction of a Trans-Afghan railroad," the Uzbek leader's
press service said.
Mirziyoyev and Banga agreed that the World Bank's Advisory
Council, made up of leading world business figures, would help
develop measures to increase the flow of direct investment to
Uzbekistan.
Uzbekistan is one of the World Bank's largest beneficiaries,
with the portfolio of projects topping $11 billion. Their current
partnership program until 2026 includes priority projects worth $4
billion.
The World Bank has been contributing to Uzbekistan's reforms in
healthcare, education, agriculture, the banking sector, the energy
sector, transport, digitalization, etc.
Following their talks in Tashkent in February 2021,
representatives of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan signed a
joint plan of action to build a 573-kilometer railroad linking
Mazar-i-Sharif, Kabul and Peshawar with the transit potential of up
to 20 million tonnes of cargo a year.
