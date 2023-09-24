Azerbaijan Develops Relations With Number Of Countries In African Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Jeyhun Bayramov, has met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and
International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Vincent
Biruta, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th session
of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.
The meeting focused on the bilateral and multilateral
cooperation prospects between the two countries.
Addressing the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov hailed developing
relations with a number of countries in the African region,
including Rwanda, during the country's chairmanship of the
Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).
During the meeting, the parties signed the "Memorandum of
Understanding on Political Consultations between the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of
Rwanda" and the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic
of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda on the
Exemption from Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic and
Service Passports".
