War Update: More Than 20 Combat Engagements On Front Lines Within Last Day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a situation update on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct defensive operations in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol sector and offensive actions in the Bakhmut sector, destroying the enemy, liberating temporarily occupied territories step by step and consolidating their positions on the achieved lines. More than 20 combat engagements took place within the last 24 hours," the update reads.

According to the General Staff, Russia struck Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 14 out of 15 drones.

In addition, the enemy launched five missile strikes, 57 airstrikes and 38 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure. Due to Russian terror attacks, unfortunately, civilian casualties were recorded and private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The enemy launched airstrikes on Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region; Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Serebrianka, Spirne, Vesele, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Avdiivka, Marinka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Naddniprianske and Antonivka in the Kherson region.

More than 70 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich operational-tactical group in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas in the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sector. The enemy conducts active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to dangerous directions and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group in the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled enemy attacks outside Bilohorivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to regain ground near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. Ukraine's defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-tactical group in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian forces are successfully holding defensive operations on the achieved lines, repelling enemy attacks near Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions outside Marinka and Pobieda in the Donetsk region, where, within the past day, Russian forces made more than ten unsuccessful attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions.

In the Shakhtarske sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the defense on the achieved lines, protecting their homeland from the invaders.

In the Melitopol sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation, pushing the enemy out of their positions near Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian forces are engaged in counter-battery warfare, destroying Russian supply depots and inflicting successful damage on the enemy's rear.

Within the past day, Ukrainian aircraft launched nine strikes on concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment and seven strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces hit an area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, an anti-aircraft missile system, eight artillery pieces and a radar.

